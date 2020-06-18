BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court makes major decision on DACA

YinYang/iStockBy DEVIN DWYER, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday on President Donald Trump’s 2017 decision to cancel Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, overturns Trump’s decision to end the program on the basis given at the time.

That opinion found that the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind DACA is reviewable and that the “DHS’s decision to rescind DACA was arbitrary and capricious under the” Administrative Procedures Act, Roberts wrote.

“The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so,” the majority opinion states.

Roberts was joined in the opinion by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan. Justice Sonia Sotomayor joined the majority in all but one part, and filed an opinion as well.

Justice Clarence Thomas also filed an opinion, concurring and dissenting in part, joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. Additionally, Justice Brett Kavanaugh filed an opinion concurring and dissenting in part.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

