Supreme Court denies appeal for new trial in ‘Serial’ podcast case

Posted On 25 Nov 2019
YinYang/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal for a new trial by Adnan Syed, the subject of the first season of the popular podcast “Serial.”

This means that a Maryland Court of Appeals decision denying Syed a new trial will stand.

Syed, 39, was convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee in 1999. She was 17 years-old at the time her death. Her body was found buried in a Baltimore park.

Syed has repeatedly denied murdering Lee and maintains his innocence. His current lawyers took the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that his trial lawyer did not interview an alibi witness, and therefore Syed’s constitutional right to effective legal representation was violated.

He was granted a new trial in 2018 by a lower Maryland court but prosecutors appealed that to the higher Maryland court.

Syed was sentenced to life in prison in 2000.

