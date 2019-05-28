BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows Indiana abortion law requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains

Posted On 28 May 2019
YinYang/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it has allowed part of an Indiana abortion law to take effect, requiring fetal remains be buried or cremated after an abortion.

But the court has also let stand a lower court ruling that invalidates Indiana’s ban on abortion solely on the basis of sex, race or disability.

That part of the 2016 law, signed into law by Gov. Mike Pence, remains blocked. The justices made clear they “express no view on the merits.”

Story developing…

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

