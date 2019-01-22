U.S. NEWS Supreme Court allows enforcement of Trump military transgender ban while appeals continue https://linewsradio.com/supreme-court-allows-enforcement-of-trump-military-transgender-ban-while-appeals-continue/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday — by a 5-4 vote — has granted a stay of a lower court ruling blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its military transgender ban while lower court appeals continue.

Justices Ruther Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have denied the request for a stay.

Story developing…

