BREAKING NEWS

Supreme Court allows enforcement of Trump military transgender ban while appeals continue

Posted On 22 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Supreme Court allows enforcement of Trump military transgender ban while appeals continue https://linewsradio.com/supreme-court-allows-enforcement-of-trump-military-transgender-ban-while-appeals-continue/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday — by a 5-4 vote — has granted a stay of a lower court ruling blocking the Trump administration from enforcing its military transgender ban while lower court appeals continue.

Justices Ruther Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan would have denied the request for a stay.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
20°
clear sky
humidity: 38%
wind: 13mph WNW
H 25 • L 24
45°
Wed
54°
Thu
34°
Fri
34°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup