Super Bowl-bound male cheerleaders make NFL history

Posted On 24 Jan 2019
ABC News(NEW YORK) — History will be made on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIII next month.

For the first time ever, male cheerleaders will be performing at the big game.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, who became the first male cheerleaders in NFL history this season, will be cheering for the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the New England Patriots in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Both cheerleaders, along with their coach Emily Leibert, appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Thursday as they prepare to cheer in the Super Bowl. Watch their interview with GMA below:

