Summer wedding roundup: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas among three celeb couples who married this weekend

Posted On 01 Jul 2019
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — It was a big weekend for celebrity weddings.

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot at a chateau in France Saturday. It was their second ceremony, following their more casual U.S. wedding in Las Vegas on May 1.

According to People, Turner’s GoT co-star Maisie Williams was her maid of honor and, of course, Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin were groomsmen. DJ/producer Diplo – who spilled the beans about their Vegas wedding by posting about it on Instagram — was also invited to this wedding but joked he was banned from taking photos.

“This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself.

But Sophie and Joe weren’t the only couple who picked France for their destination wedding.  Entertainment Weekly reports Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz married Karl Glusman on Saturday at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris.

Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet and stepdad Jason Momoa were also in attendance, as well as Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon.

And rounding out the busy wedding weekend, E! News reports Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got hitched in the bride’s home state of Kentucky on Saturday. *NSYNC’s Lance Bass officiated the ceremony.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
