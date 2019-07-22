Entertainment News Stunt player's injury brings 'Fast & Furious 9' to a halt https://linewsradio.com/stunt-players-injury-brings-fast-furious-9-to-a-halt/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images(LONDON) — One of the stunt performers on the London set of the ninth Fast and Furious film has been injured, and production on the film has been halted as a result.

In a statement to ABC News, Universal Pictures confirmed an accident had occurred at the famed Leavesden Studios, noting the production stoppage for the day would help the filmmakers “to focus on this situation.”

Starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and John Cena, Fast & Furious 9 is currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will arrive in theaters August 2.