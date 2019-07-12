BREAKING NEWS

‘Stuber’ and ‘Crawl’ among this week’s new movies

Posted On 12 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Stuber' and 'Crawl' among this week's new movies https://linewsradio.com/stuber-and-crawl-among-this-weeks-new-movies/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

 L-R: Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani in “Stuber”; Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Stuber — This action-comedy stars The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani as an Uber driver named Stu, who’s in for “the rideshare of his life” after picking up a cop — played by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista — who’s hot on the trail of a killer. Natalie Morales and Mira Sorvino co-star. Rated R.

* Crawl — Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the Evil Dead series, produced this horror film about a father and daughter, played respectively by Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario, who find themselves trapped in a flooding house during a Category 5 hurricane and are hunted by alligators. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* The Art of Self Defense — This dark comedy stars Jesse Eisenberg as a mild-mannered accountant who takes up karate as a means of self-defense after being attacked by a motorcycle gang. Also starring Alessandro Nivola and Imogen Poots. Rated R.

* The FarewellCrazy Rich Asians and Oceans 8 star Awkwafina leads the cast of this dramedy about Chinese-American family who, upon learning their grandmother has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, decides not to keep her in the dark and schedules a family gathering before she passes. Rated PG.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
mist
humidity: 94%
wind: 7mph W
H 74 • L 74
86°
Sat
83°
Sun
82°
Mon
86°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup