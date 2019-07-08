‘Stranger Things’ tops second wave of Teen Choice nominees

Fox(LOS ANGELES) — The second wave of Teen Choice nominees has been revealed.

Stranger Things, which debuted its third season on Netflix July 4, leads the TV categories with six nominations. The show was nominated for Choice Summer TV Show and the cast — including Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp – also scored individual nods.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which brought home record-breaking box office totals this weekend, snagged three nods in the film categories, tying with Netflix’s Murder Mystery and The Last Summer. Shawn Mendes tops this round of music nominees with three nominations.

Teen Choice 2019 airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Voting is now open on Fox.TV/TCA19 and on Twitter.

Here are the second wave of TV and movie nominees:

MOVIES

Choice Summer Movie

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery

Charles Melton – The Sun Is Also a Star

Corey Fogelmanis – Ma

Himesh Patel – Yesterday

K.J. Apa – The Last Summer

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Jennifer Aniston – Murder Mystery

Maia Mitchell – The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling – Late Night

Selena Gomez – The Dead Don’t Die

Yara Shahidi – The Sun Is Also a Star

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home

TV

Choice Summer TV Show

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco – On My Block

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat – grown-ish

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress

Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hilary Duff – Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia – On My Block

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – grown-ish

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.