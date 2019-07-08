‘Stranger Things’ tops second wave of Teen Choice nominees
(LOS ANGELES) — The second wave of Teen Choice nominees has been revealed.
Stranger Things, which debuted its third season on Netflix July 4, leads the TV categories with six nominations. The show was nominated for Choice Summer TV Show and the cast — including Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp – also scored individual nods.
Spider-Man: Far From Home, which brought home record-breaking box office totals this weekend, snagged three nods in the film categories, tying with Netflix’s Murder Mystery and The Last Summer. Shawn Mendes tops this round of music nominees with three nominations.
Teen Choice 2019 airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox. Voting is now open on Fox.TV/TCA19 and on Twitter.
Here are the second wave of TV and movie nominees:
MOVIES
Choice Summer Movie
Late Night
Murder Mystery
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery
Charles Melton – The Sun Is Also a Star
Corey Fogelmanis – Ma
Himesh Patel – Yesterday
K.J. Apa – The Last Summer
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston – Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell – The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling – Late Night
Selena Gomez – The Dead Don’t Die
Yara Shahidi – The Sun Is Also a Star
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far From Home
TV
Choice Summer TV Show
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor
Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco – On My Block
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo – Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat – grown-ish
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff – Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia – On My Block
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – grown-ish
