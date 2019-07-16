BREAKING NEWS

‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb McLaughlin says season four isn’t a sure thing

Posted On 16 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin says season four isn't a sure thing https://linewsradio.com/stranger-things-star-caleb-mclaughlin-says-season-four-isnt-a-sure-thing/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Netflix(NEW YORK) — The third season of Stranger Things, which premiered July 4, may have produced record numbers for Netflix, but according to Caleb McLaughin, who plays Lucas on the series, a fourth season isn’t a sure thing.

“It’s all up to the Duffers and the writers if they want to keep going,” Caleb tells Entertainment Weekly, referring to series creators, Matt and Ross Duffer. “Maybe they want to stop now. Maybe they don’t want to give anyone another season. Maybe they just want to leave you guys hanging like that.”

He continues, “I talk to people about this all the time, we can literally leave you guys hanging on the Upside Down!” McLaughlin jokes, referring to the Stranger Things world where monsters are a reality.  He says there are still a lot of questions to be answered about that realm.

“No one really knows what the Upside Down is, we just know what comes from it, like Demogorgons and like the Mind Flayer, but the Upside Down is an alternate dimension of our world,” he says. “Our world is so big so there’s more than just Demodogs, and Dem0gorgons and Mind Flayers, so no one really knows.”

Netflix hasn’t yet announced whether there will be another season of Stranger Things, although given the critical and popular acclaim season three’s received, it’d be a shock if season three was the show’s last.  But the Duffer Brothers told EW last week that they already have a “big broad strokes” idea of where the story would go if the series is renewed.

Stranger Things season three is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
88°
scattered clouds
humidity: 43%
wind: 13mph SW
H 90 • L 82
89°
Wed
76°
Thu
86°
Fri
94°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup