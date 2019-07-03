BREAKING NEWS

Stowaway groundhog prompts ‘check engine’ light

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
Dedham Police Department(DEDHAM, Mass.) — Mechanics at a local repair shop in Dedham, Massachusetts, were surprised by what they found under the hood of a customer’s car brought in due to a “check engine” light on Tuesday morning.

A groundhog was “tucked away” in the vehicle’s engine compartment, according to the Dedham Police Department.

“This condition might not be in the owner’s manual,” police quipped on a post on Twitter.

An animal control officer from the Dedham Police Department, who was called to the scene, “was able to free the animal and send it on its way,” police added.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

