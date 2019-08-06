BREAKING NEWS

Storms bashing Upper Midwest as Southwest roasts again

Posted On 06 Aug 2019
ABC News(NEW YORK) — Softball-sized hail was reported Monday in the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes — car windows in Minnesota were smashed — in addition to torrents of rain that lead to flooding.

West Palm Beach, Florida, saw tropical moisture and nearly 4 inches of rain, as heavy precipitation struck Charlotte, North Carolina, which also saw some flooding.

The biggest weather story for Tuesday and Wednesday will be the cold front moving through the Midwest leading to storms with damaging winds, large hail and potentially a few tornadoes. A few of these storms could hit the Northeast later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, scorching highs are expected again in the Southwest, where Phoenix broke a record yesterday at 115 degrees.

Las Vegas tied a record high at 114, and Palm Springs, California, set a new record at 121.

Heat advisories for that region have been dropped, but warmer temps appear to be expanding into the Plains, Rockies and Pacific Northwest.Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

