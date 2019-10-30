Stony Brook University Hospital Named America’s 100 Best for Cardiac Care, Coronary Intervention, and Stroke Care

Stony Brook University Hospital is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ for the sixth consecutive year, one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention™ for five consecutive years, and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care™ for five consecutive years according to a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data, and outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.

The achievement is part of findings released today in the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates the importance of hospital quality to both hospital leaders and consumers. Additionally, from 2016 through 2018, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care Award have, on average, a 28 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. And patients treated at hospitals that did not receive the award were 1.39 times more likely to die than if they were treated at hospitals that received the award*.

During this same period, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention Award have, on average, a 48 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. And patients treated at hospitals that did not receive the award were 1.90 times more likely to die than if they were treated at hospitals that received the award*.

Furthermore, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award have, on average, a 40 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. And patients treated at hospitals that did not receive the award were 1.66 times more likely to die than if they were treated at hospitals that received the award*.

“As consumers navigate their health, it is important to consider a number of factors, including hospital quality, before deciding where to access care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, Coronary Intervention and Stroke Care recognizes those hospitals that have proven their dedication to quality care and exceptional outcomes over time and we applaud their efforts and achievement.”

“It is a rare achievement for a major academic medical center to be in the Top 100, or top 2 percent nationwide, in clinical outcomes due to the nature of the medically complex patients we treat,” said Kenneth Kaushansky, MD, Senior Vice President, Health Sciences and Dean, Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. “It’s a true testament to our staff to achieve these outstanding outcomes while caring for patients at an extremely busy teaching hospital.”

“This recognition pays tribute to the strength of our Heart Institute and our Neurosciences Institute for their dedication, commitment and performance in achieving these superior results over a sustained period of time,” said Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Stony Brook University Hospital. “It signifies to patients who come to Stony Brook University Hospital that they can expect to receive lifesaving care with clinical outcomes that are among the best in the nation for stroke and heart care.”

Stony Brook University Hospital was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:

· Cardiac Care Excellence Award™ for the sixth consecutive year

· Coronary Intervention Award™ for the sixth consecutive year

· Five-Star recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for the seventh consecutive year

· Five-Star recipient for Coronary Interventional Procedures for the sixth consecutive year

· Neurosciences Excellence Award™ for the fifth consecutive year

· Stroke Care Excellence Award™ for the fifth consecutive year

· Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™

· Five-Star recipient for Treatment of Stroke for the sixth consecutive year

· Five-Star recipient for Cranial Neurosurgery

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected) categories. The complete Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.

About Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center. With 603 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.