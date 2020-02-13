Stony Brook Named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2020

Stony Brook University Hospital has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for 2020 by Healthgrades – the only hospital on Long Island to receive this achievement for the past two consecutive years and among only five hospitals in New York State this year.

The distinction places Stony Brook University Hospital in the top 2 percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its consistent, year-over-year superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. During the 2020 study period (2016 through 2018), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications).

“Receiving this rating for 2019 and 2020 is the result of Stony Brook’s ongoing commitment to high-quality patient care,” said Michael Bernstein, PhD, Interim President of Stony Brook University and head of the hospital’s governance team. “It is also a testament to the excellence of our physicians, nurses, and hospital staff.”

“The hospitals that receive the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospital Award pledge to provide the best clinical outcomes for their patients,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Hospital quality varies significantly between different organizations, and we commend the recipients of this award as they set the bar for top-of-the-line care.”

For patients, this means a fundamental difference in outcomes. If all hospitals nationwide performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award™, 170,783 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for stroke in hospitals achieving the award have, on average, a 25.2 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

“This rating places us in the top 2 percent of all hospitals nationwide, which is the equivalent of receiving an A+ on our annual report card for quality care,” said Kenneth Kaushansky, MD, Senior Vice President, Health Sciences, and Dean of the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University. “More importantly, it measures results that make a significant difference in the lives of our patients every day.”

Last fall, Stony Brook University Hospital was recognized with the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ for six consecutive years, America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention™ for five consecutive years and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care™, also for the fifth consecutive years. Stony Brook University Hospital is the only hospital in the northeast** region of the U.S., and one of only two hospitals in the nation, to achieve all these distinctions in 2020.

“These are very meaningful differences in clinical outcomes for our patients,” said Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer for Stony Brook University Hospital. “They are the direct result of the high-quality care provided by our staff every day. Simply put, these are outcomes that save lives.”

For more information on how Healthgrades determines award recipients and on Healthgrades Quality Solutions, visit healthgrades.com/quality. To learn about Stony Brook University Hospital, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.

About Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center. With 624 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2016 through 2018 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

**Northeast region is defined by the Census Bureau as Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York & Pennsylvania.