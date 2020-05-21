Steven Spielberg’s musical TV show ‘Smash’ headed to Broadway

“Smash” star Megan Hilty/Disney Junior/Image Group LABy STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Steven Spielberg’s two-season, ratings-challenged NBC musical TV series, Smash, is hoping to make a splash on the Great White Way.

Smash, A New Musical Comedy will follow the arc of the TV show — a play within-a-play of sorts about staging the musical Bombshell, about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

The small-screen version’s composers, Tony and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, will take part in the Broadway bow, which will incorporate some of their TV handiwork when the show gets to the stage.

The musical version will reportedly track along with characters who were played on the series by Debra Messing and Christian Borle, who played Bombshell‘s writers, and the play-within-a-play’s leads, who were played by Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee.

In a statement, Spielberg said, “I am personally thrilled to be a part of this musical and its road to Broadway. Smash is near and dear to my heart, and it seems fitting that a new musical inspired by what we did on the show would eventually come to the stage.”

He added, “I’m beyond thrilled to be working with this incredible creative team and my producing partners, who began the Smash journey with me over ten years ago.”

