BREAKING NEWS

Steve Carell likes that you won’t like his character in ‘The Morning Show’

Posted On 25 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — A week from today, Apple debuts its new streaming service, Apple TV+. And one of the big shows it’s launching is The Morning Show, a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional morning network news show.

The series stars two of its producers — Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — as well as Steve Carell.  However, don’t expect the former The Office star to be his usual affable self, or at all similar to the lovably clueless Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott. Carell plays a morning news anchor who is fired for sexual misconduct in the first episode.

Carell tells ABC Audio it didn’t bother him to play so against type.

“If people are dumb enough to associate you with a character that strongly, that’s on them, you know, that’s not that. Clearly, these are everything I do is not me,” Carell told ABC Audio. “You know, there are all different types of characters to play in the world. So I thought it was an interesting examination of this type of person.”

As for where Carell gets his daily dose of morning news?  No surprise, he’s like the rest of us.

“Usually through my phone,” he confesses.  “I mean, because it’s always so with you. You want to find out about the fire that’s going on. That’s where you go.”  

The Morning Show debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1.

 

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
overcast clouds
humidity: 67%
wind: 8mph S
H 62 • L 60
61°
Sat
64°
Sun
62°
Mon
62°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup