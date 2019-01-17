BREAKING NEWS

Stephen Curry makes history with third straight game of eight or more 3-pointers

Posted On 17 Jan 2019
Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry made history from beyond the arc Wednesday night.

In the Warriors’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Curry knocked down nine 3-pointers, becoming the first player in NBA history to sink eight or more 3-pointers in three consecutive games.

Curry finished the game with 41 points, helping the Warriors beat the Pelicans, 147-140.

Another NBA record was also set during Wednesday night’s game: A total of 43 3-pointers were made between both teams, marking the most ever in a single game.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

