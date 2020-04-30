BREAKING NEWS

Stars of Hulu’s ‘Normal People’ talk pressure of adapting Sally Rooney’s beloved book

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0

Hulu(NEW YORK) — Looking for a book to read and a show to binge while in quarantine? Normal People has you covered on both fronts.

The beloved 2018 Sally Rooney novel — even former President Barack Obama is a fan — has been adapted into a series on Hulu, which begins streaming today. 

Set in Ireland, it revolves around the relationship between Connell, a popular working-class student who cares too much what people think of him, and Marianne, a rich yet sensitive social outcast. What begins as a secret high school romance follows the two through their college years as they face a series of heartbreaking miscommunications and meaningful reconnections. 

Paul Mescal, who plays Connell, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, tell ABC Audio they felt pressure to get the story right.

“I think whenever a book is as popular as Normal People has been, it applies a natural pressure that you can’t really avoid,” Mescal says. “So you’ve got to get to the point where you kind of embrace it.”

As a fan of the book as well, Edgar-Jones says she understands “as a viewer there is a lot of expectation for it to be exactly how you pictured it.”

“I find Marianne to be quite a complex person,” she adds. “So trying to make sure I understood every level of her and [portray] her accurately, definitely felt pressure to do that for sure.” 

They can both rest easy — the 12-episode Normal People series, thanks to Mescal and Edgar-Jones’ raw and intimate portrayal, will likely satisfy the book’s fans, and beyond.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
April 2020
M T W T F S S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup