‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ coming to Disney+ early

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — The final film in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will become the studio’s latest release to get an early bow on Disney+.

The movie, starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, will hit the streaming service two months early, on May the Fourth, known to fans as Star Wars Day.

The Rise of Skywalker follows Frozen 2 and Disney/Pixar’s Onward in making an earlier release to the platform, as stuck-at-home viewers crave more streaming content.

The final Star Wars “saga” film’s debut rounds out what’s becoming a big Star Wars Day indeed for fans. As previously reported Disney+ has scheduled May 4 for the series finale of the Emmy-winning animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the debut of Disney Sketchbook: The Mandalorian, an eight part documentary into the hit show.

