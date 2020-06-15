BREAKING NEWS

‘Star Wars’ Celebration becomes the latest victim of COVID-19

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — The four-day fan expo Star Wars Celebration, which was set to blast off Aug. 27 at the Anaheim Convention Center, has been canceled

Like other events worldwide — including the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con — COVID-19 is to blame. 

In a statement, ReedPop, the company that organizes the annual Star Wars event, noted, “At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number-one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars celebration for 2020.”

Fans who purchased tickets can get a refund, or transfer the tickets to the next Celebration, which is set to take place in Anaheim Aug. 18-21, 2022.  Those who transfer their tickets will be given an exclusive Stormtrooper pin, to sweeten the deal.

Hotel reservations made for the event will automatically be canceled.  More information can be found on the event’s official website.

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

