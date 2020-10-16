BREAKING NEWS

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ renewed for a fourth season

Posted On 16 Oct 2020
CBS(NEW YORK) — Well, that certainly didn’t take long.  Just one day after the third season premiered, Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fourth season.

Debuting September of 2017 on CBS All Access after nearly a year of production delays, the seventh live-action spinoff of the 54-year-old Star Trek franchise has become the anchor show for CBS’ fast-expanding Star Trek universe, which has since grown to include the Patrick Stewart-fronted Star Trek: Picard and the recently-launched animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Still to come is Section 31, a promised darker take on the Star Trek universe starring Michelle Yeoh, as well as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, staring Anson Mount reprising his fan-favorite role as Christopher Pike, captain of the USS Enterprise just before James T. Kirk assumed command.

Production on season four of Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, will reportedly begin November 2 for a likely late 2021 debut.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

