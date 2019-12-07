BREAKING NEWS

Staffer who allegedly posted vulgar tweets no longer with Sanders’ campaign

Posted On 07 Dec 2019
By :
Comment: 0

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A recent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign hire is no longer with the campaign after a series of vulgar tweets allegedly posted by the staffer nearly a decade ago surfaced on his Twitter account, according to the campaign.

The tweets, which contain anti-Semitic, homophobic, misogynistic and racist language were originally reported by the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative-leaning news outlet. The staffer, who was hired as the campaign’s deputy director of constituency organizing, allegedly posted the tweets in 2010, 2011 and 2012 according to the publication.

The Free Beacon report included screenshots of the tweets. The staffer’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

When asked for comment, Sanders’ Communications Director Mike Casca said, “He’s no longer with the campaign and we wish him the best.”

Attempts by ABC News to reach the staffer were unsuccessful.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
32°
broken clouds
humidity: 55%
wind: 9mph NW
H 36 • L 32
51°
Sun
55°
Mon
55°
Tue
42°
Wed
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup