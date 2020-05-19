Spike Lee flashes back to the Vietnam War in the official trailer for ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Spike Lee is taking fans to the jungles of Vietnam in the first trailer for his upcoming drama Da 5 Bloods.

In the explosive new visual, which uses the Chambers Brothers’ symbolic “Time Has Come Today” as a theme song, the trailer flashes between vintage footage of the Vietnam War and four veterans returning to the country.

“Being back here is not easy,” says one of the vets in the promo.

The film, which stars Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr., follows the four veterans who return to Vietnam in search of buried treasure and the remains of their squad leader, played by Chadwick Boseman.

As previously noted, the upcoming feature is co-written by Lee and marks the Oscar winner’s first directing job for Netflix.

Da 5 Bloods launches on Netflix on June 12.

