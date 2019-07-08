Entertainment News 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' scores record $185 million six-day opening https://linewsradio.com/spider-man-far-from-home-scores-record-185-million-six-day-opening/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Zendaya and Tom Holland; JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures EntertainmentMarvel’s Spider-Man: Far from Home delivered the largest six-day opening ever for a Tuesday release, and the 22nd largest six-day opening of all time, earning an estimated $185 million. It grabbed $93.6 million of that between Friday and Sunday.

The sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei, is already outpacing its predecessor by $30 million after its first six days. Overseas, where the film debuted last weekend, it’s collected an estimated total of $395 million.

The week’s only other major release, the horror film Midsommar, had the largest opening for an indie film so far this year, with an estimated $6.56 million over the three-day weekend and nearly $11 million since it’s Wednesday premiere. Despite that, it finished just outside the top five, in sixth place.

Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4 dropped to second place in its third week of release, delivering an estimated $34.4 million. That brings its earnings stateside to $306.6 million. Its worldwide totals, following an estimated $43 million weekend overseas, now stand at around $650 million.

The romantic comedy Yesterday earned an estimated $10.75 for a third-place finish, with the horror flick Annaballe Comes Home landing in fourth place with an estimated $9.75 million.

Aladdin collected an estimated $7.6 million over the weekend, lifting its domestic earnings to upwards of $320 million. Overseas, Disney’s live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic grabbed an estimated $16.2 million, bringing its worldwide tally to over $921 million. That makes it the third biggest film of 2019 domestically and the top-grossing non-Marvel movie this year, period.

Marvel and Pixar are owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

In limited release, the documentary Marianne & Leonard brought in an estimated $44,311 from four theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Spider-Man: Far from Home, $93.6 million

2. Toy Story 4, $34.4 million

3. Yesterday, $10.75 million

4. Annabelle Comes Home, $9.75 million

5. Aladdin, $7.6 million

6. Midsommar, $6.56 million

7. The Secret Life of Pets 2, $4.76 million

8. Men In Black International, $3.6 million

9. Avengers: Endgame, $3.1 million

10. Rocketman, $2.775 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.