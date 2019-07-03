Entertainment News 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' breaks a box office record on its opening day https://linewsradio.com/spider-man-far-from-home-breaks-a-box-office-record-on-its-opening-day/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Zendaya and Tom Holland; JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Spider-Man: Far From Home is casting an impressive web over the box office so far.

According to Variety, the film earned $39.2 million on its opening day, Tuesday, setting a new record for Tuesday ticket sales. It surpasses the previous record by 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield, which took in $35 million.

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to earn $125 million during its first six days in theaters, though some estimates show it could reach as much as $150 million in that time period.

The film, which picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio and Zendaya as Spidey’s love interest, MJ.

Marvel and ABC News are both owned by parent company Disney.

