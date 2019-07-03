BREAKING NEWS

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ breaks a box office record on its opening day

Posted On 03 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Spider-Man: Far From Home' breaks a box office record on its opening day https://linewsradio.com/spider-man-far-from-home-breaks-a-box-office-record-on-its-opening-day/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Zendaya and Tom Holland; JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Spider-Man: Far From Home is casting an impressive web over the box office so far.

According to Variety, the film earned $39.2 million on its opening day, Tuesday, setting a new record for Tuesday ticket sales. It surpasses the previous record by 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield, which took in $35 million.

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to earn $125 million during its first six days in theaters, though some estimates show it could reach as much as $150 million in that time period.

The film, which picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio and Zendaya as Spidey’s love interest, MJ.

Marvel and ABC News are both owned by parent company Disney.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
83°
broken clouds
humidity: 55%
H 82 • L 77
82°
Thu
81°
Fri
86°
Sat
75°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup