Entertainment News 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' and 'Midsommar' light up the Fourth of July weekend box office https://linewsradio.com/spider-man-far-from-home-and-midsommar-light-up-the-fourth-of-july-weekend-box-office/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) — While there aren’t any major films opening in wide release today, this will be the first full weekend of play for two movies that opened earlier in the week:

* Spider-Man: Far from Home — The sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opened Tuesday, picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Peter Parker, once again played by Tom Holland, as he takes a break from being Spider-Man to go with his class on a trip to Europe. While there, Peter’s recruited by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio to take on new threats posed by a “multiverse” created after Tony Stark/Iron Man’s Thanos-defeating snap in Endgame “tore a hole in our dimension.” Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr and Marisa Tomei also star. Rated PG-13.

* Midsommar — Fighting with My Family‘s Florence Pugh and Strange Angel‘s Jack Reynor play a couple who travels to an isolated village in Sweden with their friends for a fabled mid-summer festival that only takes place once every 90 years. But what starts out as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into a violent and bizarre competition led by a pagan cult. The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper and the Maze Runner series’ Will Poulter also star. Opened Wednesday. Rated R.

Opening in limited release Friday:

* Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love — This documentary provides an in-depth look at the relationship between the late singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen. Rated R.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.