Soundtrack for ‘Frozen 2’ available for pre-order; hear new track “Into the Unknown”

Posted On 30 Sep 2019
Walt Disney Records(LOS ANGELES) — Just when your kid may have finally let “Let It Go” go, Frozen 2 is going to take them “Into The Unknown”. That’s one of the tracks that will be heard on the upcoming movie’s soundtrack, which is now available for pre-order.

ABC Audio’s parent company Disney has released a preview of the song, sung by Queen Elsa/Idina Menzel.

The soundtrack also features the other returning voice cast players, including Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff — as well as artists including Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer.

The Frozen 2 soundtrack is out on November 22 — the same day of the debut of the movie, which also features the voices of Sterling K. Brown, and Evan Rachel Wood.

