Sophie Turner shares first photos from her pregnancy

Posted On 28 Sep 2020
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Sophie Turner kept her pregnancy mostly under wraps, but now she’s sharing never-before-seen photos from that special time.

On Instagram over the weekend, the 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress posted three throwback photos of her baby bump. In one, a pregnant Sophie sits poolside in a bikini. In another, she’s standing in the pool with her dog, and in a third, we just see a shot of her bump and husband Joe Jonas’ hand reaching out to touch it.

Back in July, the two confirmed the birth of their child in a statement to ABC News via their reps.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” the statement read.

The baby is reportedly a girl named Willa, though the couple have yet to reveal any more details about their bundle of joy.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

