Sophie Turner sets fan straight on why protests can’t stop now

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Unconfirmed pregnancy and all, Sophie Turner showed her support of the Black Lives Matter movement by joining protestors in Los Angeles with her husband, Joe Jonas, over the weekend.

Her support didn’t stop there though, she continued it online when an Instagram user commented under a post where she shared photos from the events.

Seemingly referencing the four policeman involved in George Floyd’s case, the user wrote, “I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?”

According to various fan accounts, the 24-year-old British actress explained, “This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

Sophie continued, “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

By Danielle Long

