Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share first official wedding pic

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(FRANCE) — Official pictures were finally released from Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ second wedding, which took place in France last weekend.

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer both shared the first professional pic on their Instagram pages late Wednesday.

“Mr and Mrs Jonas,” they captioned the black-and-white image.

In the picture, you see the two of them as they walk down the aisle as husband and wife with beaming smiles on their faces. Sophie wears a long-sleeved lace wedding gown with a deep v-neck designed by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere, while Joe is dressed in a black tux and bow tie.

The famed duo arrived in Paris last week amid wedding rumors. Instagram pictures showed the couple kissing in the romantic Parisian city.

They tied the knot at Chateau de Tourreau Saturday. It was their second ceremony, following their more casual U.S. wedding in Las Vegas on May 1.

