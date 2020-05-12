Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dramatically beg TLC for more ’90 Day Fiancé’ episodes

“90 Day Fiance” -TLC(LOS ANGELES) — Due to COVID-19, fans of 90 Day Fiancé are understandably left in the lurch after Monday’s latest episode. With the pandemic keeping fans on lockdown, many are begging TLC to speed up their schedule for their latest spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas teamed up in a hilarious string of Instagram Stories on Monday to see if they could convince the network to immediately release the next episode — or even give them a sneak peek of the upcoming drama.

“TLC, we need the new episode of 90 Day Fiancé NOW,” Turner begged as she filmed herself staring down at her camera, as if in disappointment.

However, her tone shifts from intimidating to adorable as she whines, “We’re in quarantine and we need it,” with her voice going up in octaves to prove just how dire her situation is.

The Game of Thrones star’s passionate pitch inspired her husband to hilariously join in, who shouted enthusiastically off-camera, “Love is real!”

Sophie shrilly parroted her husband’s cry in agreement before the video abruptly cuts off.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which recently dropped its fourth episode, is filmed by the series’ couples and gives fans an ultra-intimate insight of their daily routine while hunkering down at home.

Obviously, the series is chock-full of delicious out-of-this-world drama, which is a hit with longtime fans of the reality series.

As for whether TLC will indulge Turner and Jonas, that has yet to be seen. However, it may be hard to say “no” due to the couple’s overly dramatic begging.

