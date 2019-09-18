BREAKING NEWS

Sony unveils a “trailer” for its new superhero movie ‘The Night Monkey’…to promote ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Posted On 18 Sep 2019
©2019 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved. (LOS ANGELES) — “The night belongs to the monkey.”

That’s the tagline for Sony Pictures’ new superhero movie Night Monkey — which is actually a clever bit of advertising for the home entertainment release of Spider-Man: Far From Home

The hit movie, which is available digitally now, comes out on Blu-ray October 1. 

Fans are still fuming that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will no longer be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a dispute between Sony and Marvel, but Sony’s gag trailer should still leave ’em laughing.

The trailer is based on one of the hit movie’s biggest laughs: while on an overseas school trip, Peter Parker’s bestie Ned tries to keep his pal’s alter-ego under wraps by claiming a black-suited Spidey is actually a hero called “Night Monkey.”  He’s quickly dubbed a “cheap European knock-off” of the webslinger.

The fake trailer contains cut-together scenes of “Night Monkey” in action, making it seem he’s in his own movie.

Meanwhile, the actual movie Spider-Man: Far From Home comes packed with a ton of features, from cast interviews and a gag reel, to close-up looks at Parker’s Spidey suits.

There’s one feature, though, that was clearly put together before the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios break-up.  It’s called “Stepping Up,” and it lets fans “explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.”

Oh, well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

