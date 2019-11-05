Sony says ‘Spider-Verse’ sequel swinging into theaters April, 2021

Credit: Sony Pictures Animation. © 2018 CTMG, Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — If your Spidey sense was tingling over the weekend, it was right: Sony has set April 8, 2021 as the release date for its sequel to its Academy Award-winning hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The acclaimed animated take on the Marvel superhero centered on Miles Morales — voiced by The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore — as he juggled high school life and superheroics. It also introduced the “Spider-Verse,” thanks to a dimensional rift that lets him meet “Spider-Man” from other universes, including Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, and others. Chris Pine, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, and Liev Schreiber also voiced characters.

Producer Christopher Miller shared the sequel news Friday on Twitter. Miller and his Into the Spider-Verse partner Phil Lord will be back to co-produce the sequel to the film, which grossed $190 million domestically and $375 million worldwide.

