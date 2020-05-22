Son allegedly stabs father to death during Zoom video chat: Police

vmargineanu/iStockBy WILLIAM MANSELL, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A virtual meeting Thursday turned deadly when a man allegedly stabbed his father to death while on a Zoom chat, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Dwight Powers, police said, was on a Zoom video chat with about 20 people when he was stabbed by his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, just after 12 p.m. Thursday in Long Island, New York.

Several people in the chat called 911 following the attack.

Scully-Powers, 32, fled and was apprehended at Ketcham Avenue and Cedar Street at 12:57 p.m., authorities said.

He was charged with 2nd-degree murder and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained while jumping out of a window, police said.

Those on the video chat noticed Dwight Powers fall and then saw another person on the screen, police said, according to ABC New York station WABC-TV.

“Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up,” said a witness to the incident who did not want to be identified, WABC reported.

Suffolk Police said details on his arraignment and detention would be available once Scully-Powers is released from the hospital.

