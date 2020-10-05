BREAKING NEWS

Sofia Vergara is the highest paid actress in 2020, see who else made the top 10

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: Off

ABC/Jill Greenberg(LOS ANGELES) — COVID-19 has created yet another shakeup: an actress from the small screen eclipsed those on the big screen in Forbes‘ new list of highest paid actresses.

Topping 2020’s list is Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, elbowing past Angelina Jolie by a gap of nearly $10 million.

Vergara, who wrapped Modern Family in April and embarked on a new venture with America’s Got Talent raked in an impressive $43 million between June 2019 and June of this year.  Her income was bolstered by her many endorsements and partnerships, such as Walmart and Rooms To Go.

The Colombian-born actress placed second in 2019’s roundup.

As for this year’s runner-up, Jolie notched a $35.5 million paycheck thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she’ll star in the franchise’s upcoming big-budget The Eternals movie.

Placing third was Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot, who banked $31.5 million in 2020 thanks to her additional venture with Netflix’s Red Notice.

Rounding out 2020’s top five is Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep.

Streaming was a major factor in determining this year’s top ten, with a majority of the actresses signing lucrative deals with HBO Max, Netflix and Hulu.  Only two on the list, Jolie and Emily Blunt (who is sixth) made the top ten this year without the assistance of a major streaming deal or television series.

Here’s the Top 10 highest paid actresses of 2020:

1. Sofia Vergara: $43 million

2. Angelina Jolie: $35.5 million

3. Gal Gadot: $31.5 million

4. Melissa McCarthy: $25 million

5. Meryl Streep: $25 million

6. Emily Blunt: $22.5 million

7. Nicole Kidman: $22 million

8. Ellen Pompeo: $19 million

9. Elisabeth Moss: $16 million

10. Viola Davis $15.5 million

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2020
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

The Darren Cioffi Show – Mondays at 3pm

Thank You Front Line Workers From JVC Broadcasting

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup
Online Pokies How to play?
Black lesbian porn video with a massage Man fuck donkey porn video and free teeny boy porn vids and arab teenage Blonde amateur latina in her first porn video Filming a Porn Video Cought on Cam Blonde Girlfriend Hardcore Sex Porn Video Homemade porn video produced in an American university by a blonde Male teenagers gay porn video But fear not, these men know how to slow it Free porn video emo gay teens I had him hop on the engine and that gave Lesbian Interracial Porn Video Lesbians Pussy Licking Homemade porn video fucking with tattoed spanish girl