Social media sounds off over queen’s interaction with Princess Anne, President Trump at royal reception

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images(LONDON) — A video shot inside Buckingham Palace at the NATO reception on Tuesday has garnered mass attention on social media after people called into question a gesture between the queen and her daughter.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump shook hands and spoke with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall while the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was standing off to the side with the reception line.

In the clip, which has been viewed and shared by thousands on Twitter, the queen appeared to turn to Anne who shrugged in reply prompting the president to laugh.

Some considered the moment to be an awkward interaction or misunderstood moment, while others interpreted it as royal shade.

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., chimed in on Twitter, writing, “What Princess Anne did was unnecessary and disrespectful.”

Making an assumption w/o knowing the whole context of the interaction might not be accurate. For me, it’s clear the Queen is done talking to @realDonaldTrump and gestures to move the line along. Princess Anne is next in line and doesn’t want to step forward…and is respectful. — @VoiceOfReason (@VoiceOf07623181) December 4, 2019

But others were quick to remind him that there is a standard operating procedure with reception lines.

“You’re totally mis-reading the situation,” one Twitter user replied. “Princess Anne’s was more of a helpless ‘what do you want me to do?’ gesture.”

Another echoed the sentiment and added that it’s hard to make any assumption “without knowing the whole context of the interaction.”

“It’s clear the Queen is done talking to [President Trump] and gestures to move the line along. Princess Anne is next in line and doesn’t want to step forward…and is respectful,” the user said.

One reporter for The Times of London wrote a comprehensive thread with a hot take on whether Princess Anne snubbed Trump or not.

Whether the moment was “a mood” or a misunderstanding, it certainly got folks talking

