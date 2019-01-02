BREAKING NEWS

‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson jokes about Ariana Grande split during New Year’s Eve shows

Posted On 02 Jan 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'SNL' star Pete Davidson jokes about Ariana Grande split during New Year's Eve shows https://linewsradio.com/snl-star-pete-davidson-jokes-about-ariana-grande-split-during-new-years-eve-shows/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

NBC/Will Heath(BOSTON) — Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson returned to the stage on New Year’s Eve, performing standup at two sold-out shows in and around Boston, according to multiple published accounts.

The appearances came nearly two weeks after Davidson got everyone worried with a since-deleted Instagram post that implied he was thinking about harming himself. That apparently was prompted by the personal pounding he — and, apparently, his family — have been taking in the two months since his former fiancée, singer Ariana Grande, broke off their engagement in October after a five-month relationship, then sang about it in her current number-one hit, “thank u, next.”

During his stand-up set, Davidson said one student even trolled his mom, a school nurse, by singing “thank u, next”  to her — which earned that student a trip to the dean’s office to perform it in front of four ex-cop administrators, a source tells E! Online.

As for the song itself, Davidson said, “That s*** came out before I had to put on a f****** duck hat and be like, ‘Derrrp here’s the pizza!’ ” according to the source. “So all my friends were there. It was a sad day. We didn’t know it was going to happen.”

Davidson reportedly added, “So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh…it’s ok.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you. It’s bad, but it’s not that bad for you.’”

In the November 3 edition of SNL, Davidson addressed his breakup with Grande on Weekend Update, saying in part, “It’s nobody’s business and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK.  She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

expand

SNL‘s Pete Davidson jokes about Ariana Grande split during New Year’s Eve shows

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
January 2019
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers
photo charity.jpg

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
38°
overcast clouds
humidity: 33%
wind: 5mph NNE
H 37 • L 33
43°
Thu
40°
Fri
43°
Sat
44°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup