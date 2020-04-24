‘SNL at Home’ returns this weekend

2020 NBCUniversal Media, LLC(NEW YORK) — NBC’s Saturday Night Live will will air a second “at home” episode this weekend, according to the show’s official Twitter page. No mention was made of a possible host and/or musical guest.

The first “at home” episode, which aired a couple of weeks ago, was hosted by Tom Hanks and featured a musical performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The ensemble cast appeared in taped segments from their homes, in compliance with shelter-in-place guidelines, and some of those sketches poked fun at our “new normal,” like “Zoom Call.”

