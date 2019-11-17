BREAKING NEWS

Small child struck and killed by train after wandering onto railroad tracks

Posted On 17 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Thomas Marx/iStock(SANTA CLARA, Calif.) — A small boy who wandered onto railroad tracks has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

The accident occurred at about 4:19 p.m. on the Union Pacific tracks in Santa Clara, California when the “very young minor” somehow got onto the railroad tracks and was hit, according to ABC’s San Francisco station KGO-TV.

The Santa Clara Police and Fire departments are on the scene and currently conducting an investigation alongside Amtrak Police as to how and why the boy was on the tracks when he was. Police stress that this was an accident and not a deliberate act.

Passenger trains operated by Amtrak and the Altamont Corridor Express have been delayed as a result of the accident and the investigation surrounding the circumstances.

Authorities have not provided the child’s age but have confirmed that the boy involved is a “very young minor.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
40°
light rain
humidity: 64%
wind: 18mph NE
H 48 • L 42
48°
Mon
50°
Tue
48°
Wed
52°
Thu
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup