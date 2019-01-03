U.S. NEWS Six dead, others critically hurt in fiery car crash in Florida: Officials https://linewsradio.com/six-dead-others-critically-hurt-in-fiery-car-crash-in-florida-officials/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

MattGush/iStock(GAINESVILLE, Fla.) — Six people are dead and others critically hurt after a fiery car crash on I-75 near Gainesville, Florida, officials said.

Fifty gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the crash. The blaze has since been put out, Alachua County Fire Rescue said.

Besides the six deaths, eight patients were “transported from the scene, multiple patients with critical injuries,” fire rescue said.

A helicopter is responding to help with locating possible patients that may be in the woods, fire rescue said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

