Simone Biles makes history for winning most world medals of any gymnast

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images(STUTTGART, Germany) — Gymnast and Olympic medalist Simone Biles keeps topping her own records.

On Sunday, she became the all-time medal earner at this weekend’s World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, the International Gymnast Federation (FIG) posted on Facebook.

Biles won her 25th world medal and her 5th gold medal of the week during the floor exercise competition according to a tweet from FIG.

If the 22-year-old gymnast can do the same at the 2020 Olympics, she will have achieved something no other female gymnast has accomplished during the Olympic Games, The Associated Press reported.

She won the individual all-around title at the World Championships last week, scoring 58.99 points on the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars — breaking her own past record.

She also created two signature moves at the event: the double-double dismount on the balance beam and triple-double on the floor, both of which will be named after Biles.

Her signature moves are so complex that FIG deemed them a safety risk for other gymnasts to attempt.

“There is added risk in landing of double saltos for Beam dismounts (with/without twists), including a potential landing on the neck. Reinforcing, there are many examples in the Code where decisions have been made to protect the gymnasts and preserve the direction of the discipline,” FIG said in a statement about Biles’ signature moves. “The WTC’s task is to ensure the safety of all athletes around the world and decisions are not based purely on one gymnast.”

