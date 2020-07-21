BREAKING NEWS

Sideshow Collectibles' stunning "Baby Yoda" is available for pre-order

Posted On 21 Jul 2020
Sideshow Collectibles(LOS ANGELES) — The little face that launched a thousand memes, “Baby Yoda” can already be yours, thanks to plenty of Mandalorian merchandise, but Sideshow Collectibles just unveiled for pre-sale a stunning replica that looks as if “The Child” waddled right off the screen. 

Standing 16.5” tall — which is the mysterious life form’s official life-size, for the record — Sideshow’s The Child Life-Size Figure is wrapped in a tan fabric swaddling coat, has the character’s adorably fuzzy hair, and comes with the silver shift knob from the Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest, which, fans can tell you, the baby likes to toy with on the show.

The mixed media replica costs $375.  Info on pre-orders and payment options are are on the company’s website

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

