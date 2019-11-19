Shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart leaves 3 dead including suspect

Google Maps Street View(DUNCAN, Oklahoma) — Three people are dead, including the suspect, from a shooting in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart Monday morning, state police said.

At least nine shots were fired during the incident in Duncan, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

One man and one woman were found dead inside a car and a man, the suspect, was found dead outside of the car, said Duncan police.

It appears the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford.

A semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police said.

A motive is not clear, Ford said at a news conference, but added it appeared the victims and suspect knew each other.

The suspect never was inside the Walmart, officials said, but the two victims, who died in the car, had been in the money center in Walmart before coming back to the car.

Walmart said no employees were injured in the shooting, described by the company as an isolated incident.

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to Law Enforcement and assisting however possible,” Walmart said in a statement:

Police have interviewed witnesses and are working on obtaining surveillance video, said Ford.

Just last week, a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, reopened months after a mass shooting there. The El Paso store was temporarily closed following the Aug. 3 shooting where 22 people were killed.

