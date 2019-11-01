BREAKING NEWS

Shooting at California Halloween party leaves 4 dead, 4 injured

Posted On 01 Nov 2019
kali9/iStock(ORINDA, Calif.) — At least four people were shot dead at a house party in California on Halloween night, authorities said.

Four others were injured in the shooting, which occurred in the city of Orinda, some 9 miles northeast of Oakland.

“We are still investigating the scene,” Orinda Police Chief David Cook told ABC News in an email Friday morning.

Video from the scene shows partygoers running — others limping — away from the residence, as first responders lift patents into ambulances.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

