Sheriff: Woman trying to shoot someone in road rage incident ends up shooting husband in head

iStock(DODGE CITY, Ala.) — A woman was allegedly trying to shoot someone in a road rage incident in Alabama when she ended up shooting her husband instead, authorities said.

The alleged road rage altercation took place at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a highway in Dodge City and carried over to a home in Bremen, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Erica Cole was trying to shoot an unidentified person, according to the sheriff’s office, but instead a bullet struck her husband, Nicholas Cole, in the head.

Erica Cole was arrested for attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, authorities said.

Nicholas Cole was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Erica Cole had a bond hearing on Sunday and is in custody on $30,000 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 22.

Her attorney did not immediately comment to ABC News.

