“She’ll kill us all!”: One team member threatens them all in final trailer for ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

Posted On 17 Apr 2019
20th Century Fox/Photo Credit: Doane Gregory(LOS ANGELES) — 20th Century Fox has released the final trailer for Dark Phoenix, the X-Men film that hits theaters June 7.

The footage begins with the mutants launching a mission to space, in order to rescue the crew of a space shuttle that has been crippled by a mysterious energy field. The heroes are successful — but Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey gets trapped, and the energy field slams through her body. 

“That power destroyed everything it came in contact with — except you,” says a mysterious character played by Jessica Chastain.  

The experience leaves Jean changed, and her powers rise to an unmatched level.  We see Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique blown away by one of her former friend’s blasts.

The mutants — both good and bad — see Jean as a threat. 

In one sequence, Michael Fassbender’s Magneto confronts her, wearing the helmet that supposed to protect him from Jean’s mind-controlling abilities.

“Are you threatening me?,” she asks.  He answers in the affirmative.

“That would be a bad idea,” Jean says, before using her powers to splintering his helmet and blowing him through a window.

The film also stars returning castmembers James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Evan Peters.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

