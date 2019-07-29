BREAKING NEWS

‘Shark Tank’ superfan Selena Gomez receives best birthday surprise from her pals

Posted On 29 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  'Shark Tank' superfan Selena Gomez receives best birthday surprise from her pals https://linewsradio.com/shark-tank-superfan-selena-gomez-receives-best-birthday-surprise-from-her-pals/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Image Group LA – ABC/Todd Wawrychuk(LOS ANGELES) — Selena Gomez received a special birthday surprise from two of her best friends.

The singer, who turned 27 on July 22, shared an Instagram video Monday of the moment she found out what they had done for her. She prefaced it by writing, “Not many of you know but I am obsessed with Shark Tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift.”

In the clip, we see Selena and her pals sitting on a couch as she watches a video showing one of the ABC reality show’s “sharks,” billionaire Mark Cuban, wishing her a happy birthday. The end of the video reveals Selena will be going to a taping of the show in September.

“No?! We are?!” Selena exclaims in excitement. “Oh my God, I am so excited!”

Last week, Selena, who spent her birthday in Italy, thanked fans for her birthday wishes.

“Well I’m 27 now,” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
76°
scattered clouds
humidity: 88%
wind: 5mph SSW
H 80 • L 76
87°
Tue
84°
Wed
83°
Thu
79°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup