Severe weather in the Heartland, major warm up in the East

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — There were two reported tornadoes Tuesday in south-central Texas near Austin that produced some damage to homes and even managed to flip several cars.

A new storm system will move into the Plains and parts of the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday, with a severe weather threat including damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

On Wednesday, Midland and Abilene in Texas along with Wichita, Oklahoma City and Kansas City, should be on alert for severe weather.

For Thursday, a severe weather threat will move slightly north and east into Illinois and Indiana including Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City and Wichita.

Ahead of the storm system Thursday, it will get almost summer-like for some with highs reaching 70s from Minneapolis to Chicago and Detroit, with 80s in St. Louis and Cincinnati.

On Friday, the warm air gets pushed even further east into the I-95 corridor with temps in the 80s from Washington, D.C. to New York City and 70s in Boston.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

