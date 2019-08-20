BREAKING NEWS

Severe storms targeting Midwest, Northeast as West stays hot

Posted On 20 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Severe storms targeting Midwest, Northeast as West stays hot https://linewsradio.com/severe-storms-targeting-midwest-northeast-as-west-stays-hot/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/rss.xml

ABC News(NEW YORK) — More than 140 damaging storms were reported on Monday from Georgia up to Maine.

New Jersey and Delaware experienced gusts of 75 mph, and wind speeds in Long Island, New York, reached 67 mph. Parts of Massachusetts saw hail larger than golf balls as areas around Philadelphia had trees knocked onto power lines and cars.

Severe weather in the Midwest on Tuesday — including potential storms all the way from Nebraska to Ohio — is likely to make its way to the Northeast by Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are the biggest threats.

The cold front is forecast to reach the Northeast on Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the biggest threats.

Nine southern states are under heat warnings and advisories as heat indices could top 110.

The Southwest remains hot, and parts of California, Nevada and Arizona could see record highs by Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
74°
broken clouds
humidity: 88%
wind: 3mph NNW
H 79 • L 79
86°
Wed
84°
Thu
77°
Fri
76°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup