Several officers injured by suspect firing in ongoing shooting in Philadelphia: Police

WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) — Several Philadelphia police officers are injured by at least one gunman who authorities say is firing at them in an ongoing shooting incident, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted.

Police cars were seen speeding toward the scene in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Tioga-Nicetown as armored vehicles and police in tactical gear converged on a street.

About a dozen officers were seen taking cover behind cars as other officials surrounded a home with guns drawn.

One woman said she heard over 100 gunshots and saw people running for their lives.

“I heard so many gunshots… I’m scared,” she told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

Agents from ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) are at the scene to assist, a spokesperson said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

